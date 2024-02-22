Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.52

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.52 and last traded at $74.46, with a volume of 16355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.23.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.48.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4619 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
