Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.52

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.52 and last traded at $74.46, with a volume of 16355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.23.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.48.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.4619 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

