Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $581.95. The company had a trading volume of 749,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,530,164. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $597.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $251.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.88.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,857 shares of company stock worth $148,790,491 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

