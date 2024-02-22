Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.63

Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $113.63 and last traded at $112.71, with a volume of 114836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.71.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.60). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 35.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,888,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,847,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 29.8% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 29,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

