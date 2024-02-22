Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.99

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSBD shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palmer Square Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Down 0.1 %

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

