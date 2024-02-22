Experian (LON:EXPN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3,423.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,423 ($43.10) and last traded at GBX 3,423 ($43.10), with a volume of 215396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,378 ($42.53).

EXPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.59) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($30.85) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.33) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($36.26) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Experian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,166 ($39.86).

The firm has a market capitalization of £31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,805.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,234.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,930.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,943.82%.

In related news, insider Craig Boundy sold 226,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,192 ($40.19), for a total transaction of £7,219,218.72 ($9,089,925.36). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

