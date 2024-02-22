Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Newmark Group

Newmark Group Stock Up 7.5 %

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

NASDAQ NMRK traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.17. 455,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,842. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,242 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,444 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,675,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,104,000 after purchasing an additional 668,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 606,299 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.