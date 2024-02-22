Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,213,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,242 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,176,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,444 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,675,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,104,000 after purchasing an additional 668,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 606,299 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
