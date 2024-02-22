Federated Hermes Inc. Has $97.94 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.35% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $97,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.15. 265,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.