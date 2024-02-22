Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Glaukos Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded up $3.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.81. The stock had a trading volume of 184,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,783. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.88.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $101,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $146,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,915 shares of company stock worth $22,173,725 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 4.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GKOS

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.