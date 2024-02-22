LCI Industries (LCII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on March 22nd

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

LCI Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years. LCI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 56.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,659. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.24). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $837.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in LCI Industries by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LCII shares. TheStreet downgraded LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

