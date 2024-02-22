Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Trading Down 3.2%

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.93 and last traded at C$5.99. 94,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 375,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.19.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EQX shares. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

