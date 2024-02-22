Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.750-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Celanese also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.75-2.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.32. 95,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celanese has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $159.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.52.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after acquiring an additional 421,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 39.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,845,000 after acquiring an additional 379,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,776,000 after buying an additional 354,367 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $27,978,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

