Celestica (TSE:CLS) Trading Up 6.3%

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$53.43 and last traded at C$53.39. 107,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 501,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Celestica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$43.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.12. Celestica had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of C$2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 4.2911094 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In related news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 14,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.06, for a total transaction of C$537,870.96. In related news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 14,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.06, for a total transaction of C$537,870.96. Also, Senior Officer Yann Louis Etienvre sold 29,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.14, for a total transaction of C$805,868.02. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 476,810 shares of company stock worth $22,352,331. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Celestica

(Get Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.