Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Up 8.2%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 53,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 225,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Falco Resources Stock Up 18.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$78.76 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.58, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15.

About Falco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for base and precious metals, as well as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering an area of approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of Québec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.