Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.95

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 152871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMEH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 91.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

