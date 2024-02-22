ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Posts Earnings Results

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. ONE Gas updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-$4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.700-4.000 EPS.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.94. 84,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $83.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ONE Gas by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on OGS

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.