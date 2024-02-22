Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($1.10)-($0.80) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($1.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $2.635-2.735 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -1.100–0.800 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.25.

TDOC opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $739,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $739,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 21.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

