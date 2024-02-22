The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
The Hackett Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years.
The Hackett Group Trading Down 0.3 %
HCKT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 29,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $680.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04.
HCKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
