The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKTGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The Hackett Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years.

The Hackett Group Trading Down 0.3 %

HCKT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 29,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $680.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Quarry LP bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

