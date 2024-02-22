Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CEO William Magnuson Sells 11,874 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CEO William Magnuson sold 11,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $682,873.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,605,920.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Braze by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRZE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

