Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Gildan Activewear Price Performance
Shares of GIL opened at C$47.49 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$36.42 and a 1-year high of C$51.08. The stock has a market cap of C$8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Insider Transactions at Gildan Activewear
In related news, Director Chuckie J. Ward sold 5,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total value of C$262,791.20. In other Gildan Activewear news, Director Chuckie J. Ward sold 5,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total value of C$262,791.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total transaction of C$104,231.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,213.94. Insiders have sold a total of 46,192 shares of company stock worth $1,617,624 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
