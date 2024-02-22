Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts updated its FY24 guidance to $1.92 to $2.04 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.920-2.040 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.1 %

HST stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.23. 1,716,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,223,442. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HST shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,211,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,168,000 after buying an additional 2,526,434 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,392,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,230,000 after buying an additional 2,276,596 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,027,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,949,000 after buying an additional 2,145,385 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.