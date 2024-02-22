Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the textile maker on Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Gildan Activewear has raised its dividend payment by an average of 69.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gildan Activewear has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Browning West LP boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,395,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $212,268,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,349,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,507,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,645,000 after buying an additional 85,419 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,457,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,318,000 after buying an additional 490,913 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,107 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Edward Jones lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

