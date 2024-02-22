Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $8.30 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $123.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $124.76.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

