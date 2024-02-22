Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 195,100 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 256.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.16% of Alkermes worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Alkermes Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.78. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.41.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Alkermes Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.