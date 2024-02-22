Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 54,241 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,241 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,857,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of SBA Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.94, for a total transaction of $9,015,308.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,898,307.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.94, for a total value of $9,015,308.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,898,307.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,310 shares of company stock valued at $31,411,930 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $207.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $269.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.91.
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
