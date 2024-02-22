iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Position Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $25,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG opened at $100.09 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

