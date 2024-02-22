Mariner LLC Sells 7,303 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mariner LLC decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.11% of Sysco worth $36,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 263.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,650 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 276,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Sysco by 10.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $79.70 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.