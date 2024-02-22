Mariner LLC Purchases 5,883 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $40,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $4,517,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $27,192,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $346.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.22.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $314.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.46. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

