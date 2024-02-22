AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Down 2.3 %

T traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.61. 16,078,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,046,402. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

