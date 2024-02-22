Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 216,000 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.37% of Extreme Networks worth $11,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 60,335 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 91,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

