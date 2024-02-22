34,684 Shares in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Acquired by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 34,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTA. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after buying an additional 53,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vasta Platform from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Vasta Platform Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSTA remained flat at $4.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,319. Vasta Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

