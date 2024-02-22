Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,860,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,206 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $99,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,379 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,230 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,068. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.70.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.