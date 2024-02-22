Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,673 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $120,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $3.52 on Thursday, reaching $250.47. 827,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,911. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $250.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

