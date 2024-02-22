Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLCO. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLCO

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 2.0 %

BLCO stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 346,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,026. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,428,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,114,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,442,000 after purchasing an additional 855,250 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,994,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,612,000 after purchasing an additional 626,431 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,491,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 403,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.