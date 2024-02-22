Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UFPI. Benchmark boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $110.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.49. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.80 and its 200 day moving average is $108.86.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after buying an additional 100,038 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

