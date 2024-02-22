WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.99% from the company’s current price.

WKME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered shares of WalkMe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WalkMe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of WalkMe stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,806. WalkMe has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $11.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.

