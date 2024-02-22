Stifel Financial Corp Has $103.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,423 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.37% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $103,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $93.64. 2,502,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,853,067. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day moving average of $93.49. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

