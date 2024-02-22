Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 41,552 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,552 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Stryker worth $125,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,992 shares of company stock valued at $70,256,533. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYK traded up $3.85 on Thursday, hitting $351.41. 211,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.04. The firm has a market cap of $133.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.90. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $352.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.52.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

