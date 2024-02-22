Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,447 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $111,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,378 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.94. 1,543,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,802,957. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $161.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.32 and a 200 day moving average of $149.22.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

