U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Increased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,109 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $136,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,021 shares of company stock worth $3,760,229. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.84. 1,775,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,258,746. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

