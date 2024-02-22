Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 57,471 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,347,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,471 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $110,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.2% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 24,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS stock traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $86.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.65. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The stock has a market cap of $142.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,140,842.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,140,842.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

