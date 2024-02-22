Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.12% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHAK. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 325.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $46.70 on Thursday. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. The company has a market cap of $730.86 million, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

