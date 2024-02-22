Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,186 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,619,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $149,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.13. 451,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,980,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.01.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

