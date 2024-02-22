Fruits 24 Hour Volume Hits $32,825.11 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Fruits has a market capitalization of $120,624.66 and $32,825.11 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fruits has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits launched on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

