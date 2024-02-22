Decentralized Social Price Tops $37.98 on Major Exchanges (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $400.06 million and $2.42 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for approximately $37.98 or 0.00074027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentralized Social alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.