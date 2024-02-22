PAAL AI Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $249.74 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded up 37.1% against the dollar. PAAL AI has a total market cap of $249.74 million and $6.39 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAAL AI Profile

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 795,662,790 tokens. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind.

Buying and Selling PAAL AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 795,662,790 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.31520418 USD and is down -13.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $4,333,477.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

