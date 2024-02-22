Threshold Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $290.29 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $290.29 million and $15.61 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00015111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001377 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,296.72 or 0.99971182 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.00168330 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009131 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000058 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,591,895,882.394596 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02871957 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $17,413,580.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.