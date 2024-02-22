Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $897.22 million and $37.22 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,311.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00135304 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.76 or 0.00508185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00050354 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.13 or 0.00238012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00146834 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000033 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,972,972,256 coins and its circulating supply is 3,747,984,931 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,972,868,443.81 with 3,747,868,431.1 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.2345029 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $44,642,595.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

