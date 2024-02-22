dForce USD (USX) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.94 million and approximately $51,378.48 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00135304 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014358 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008168 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000040 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,061,929 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99700788 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $62,629.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

