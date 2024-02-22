Relay Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.17 Billion (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Relay Token token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and $117.66 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,261,125 tokens. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world’s leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relay Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Relay Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

