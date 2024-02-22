Secret (SIE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $10.01 Million

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $10.01 million and approximately $316.24 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00115794 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00034830 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019086 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006792 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Secret Profile

SIE is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00333058 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $451.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

